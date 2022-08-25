Australian Speedway rider Jack Holder thinks that nerves are no longer a problem as he focuses on the Betard FIM Speedway GP of Poland in Wroclaw this Saturday.

Holden was the winner at the FIM Speedway of Nations alongside Max Fricke and Jason Doyle on July 30 at Vojens. The win is Australia’s first in 20 years, and he followed up that success with fifth place at the Speedway GP of Great Britain in Cardiff on August 13.

Ad

He followed that up last Saturday with third place at the FIM GP Challenge in Glasgow, meaning he is guaranteed a place in next year’s Speedway GP series.

Speedway GP 'Medals the aim now' - Bullish Bewley on SGP chances ahead of Wroclaw meeting 3 HOURS AGO

With only one semi-final in the first five rounds of the season, Holder explained he decided to put himself under less pressure and that has helped more recent performances.

“The first couple of results in the Grand Prix came down to nerves,” he said. “It was a childhood dream to be in there and I put a lot of pressure on myself to do well.

“In the last couple, I have taken a step back and let it all happen. It is obviously showing, and we will see what happens in the remainder of the season.”

Round Recap - All the drama, noise and action from an enthralling Speedway GP in Cardiff

Holder is pleased to take advantage of his presence as he stepped in after the expulsion of Russian riders, saying: “It was cool to get the first reserve spot at the end of last year. Then stuff went down with the Russian riders and I was lucky enough to be in the right position at the right time.

"I got in. Now I have finally earned my spot and that’s definitely a good feeling. I am over the moon.”

Speedway GP 'Very big, very fast' - Vaculik previews Wroclaw track ahead of latest SGP meeting A DAY AGO