Speedway

'I can't believe it' - Czech and French riders avoid punishment for sloppy start to Heat 8

There was a lucky escape for Czech riders Vaclav Milik and Jan Kvech, and French rivals David Bellego and Dimitri Berge after all riders appeared to move too quickly at the start of Heat 8 in the second semi-final of the Speedway of Nations

00:00:18, 24 minutes ago