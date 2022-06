Speedway

‘I was not upset with the world’ – The inspirational story of Bartosz Zmarzlik’s coach Boguslaw Nowak

After four rounds of this year’s Speedway Grand Prix, Bartosz Zmarzlik of Poland sits at the top of the standings. This is the story of his inspirational coach, Boguslaw Nowak. Both Nowak and Zmarzlik spoke to The Power of Sport.

00:03:17, an hour ago