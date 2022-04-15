Matej Zagar will make an immediate return to the World Championships stage as wild card for the FIM Speedway GP of Croatia in Donji Kraljevec on April 30.

Zagar left the Speedway GP series last year, competing regularly between 2013 to 2021 and previously in 2006-2007.

Ad

He has an impressive record on the circuit after appearing in 126 GP tournaments and amassing 991 points. The Slovenian won five of those and was on the podium 19 times in a glittering career. Zagar knows that a semi-final appearance at Donji Kraljevec will see him reach the 1,000 point mark.

Speedway 'Speedway represents my life!' - This is the Speedway Grand Prix AN HOUR AGO

The Ljubljana-born rider will be joined in Croatia by first track Nick Skorja, also from Slovenia, and Dennis Fazekas from Hungary. The duo line up in the No.17 and No.18 race jackets respectively.

This year's season includes 12 GP tournaments as things stand, but the political situation involving Russia and Ukraine means the event due to take place on July 9 will not be held in Togliatti, Russia. A new location is yet to be confirmed.

The full schedule as things stand, can be viewed below.

Round

1 - 30 Apr Croatia - Stadium Milenium, Gorican

2 - 14 May Poland - Stadion Narodowy, Warsaw

3 - 28 May Czech Republic - Markéta Stadium, Prague

4 - 4 Jun Germany - Bergring Arena, Teterow

5 - 25 Jun Poland - Edward Jancarz Stadium, Gorzow

6 - 9 Jul TBA

7 - 13 Aug United Kingdom - Principality Stadium, Cardiff

8 - 27 Aug Poland - Olympic Stadium, Wrocław

9 - 10 Sep Denmark - Vojens Speedway Center, Vojens

10 - 17 Sep Sweden - G&B Arena, Malila

11 - 1 Oct Poland - Rose Motoarena, Torun

12 - 5 Nov Oceania – TBA

--

The 2022 Speedway Grand Prix will be available live and ad-free on with live race action also on Eurosport 2.

Speedway Discovery+ and Eurosport unveil spectacular season of FIM Speedway GP for UK viewers 08/04/2022 AT 10:51