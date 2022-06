Speedway

‘Perfect!’ - Bartosz Zmarzlik on the moment he will remember for the rest of his life

Bartosz Zmarzlik spoke to the latest Power of Sport episode, and recounted his perfect debut as a 16-year-old at the Edward Jancarz Stadium in 2012. Power of Sport is available to watch on Eurosport, discovery+ (selected markets) and Eurosport's digital platforms.

00:03:39, 10 hours ago