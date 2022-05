Speedway

Speedway GP 2022: 'What's good?' - Leon Madsen and Bartosz Zmarzlik make starting position choices

Watch Bartosz Zmarzlik and Leon Madsen make their choices for their starting positions having finished as the top two in qualifying. The latter wasn't 100% sure on what to pick, even asking for some help when it came to his decision. Stream Speedway GP on discovery+

00:01:08, 24 minutes ago