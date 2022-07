Speedway

'A battle not to be missed' - Speedway of Nations 2022 explained as teams descend on Vojens

Denmark plays host to the 2022 Speedway of Nations with 15 national teams facing off at the Vojens Speedway Centre to decide this year's champions. Great Britain are defending champions but will face tough challenges in the form of Poland, Australia and hosts Denmark if they are to retain their crown.

00:02:20, 2 hours ago