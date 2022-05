Speedway

'A stunning performance' - Mateusz Cierniak wins opening round of SGP2 series in Prague

Mateusz Cierniak started the SGP2 season in style after claiming a dramatic win in the final in Prague. The 2022 Speedway Grand Prix will be available live and ad-free on discovery+ with live race action also on Eurosport 2.

00:02:27, 2 hours ago