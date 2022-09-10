Bartosz Zmarzlik extended his lead at the top of the FIM Speedway Grand Prix leaderboard with a fantastic display to win round 8 in Vojens, Denmark.

The Polish star is now 20 points ahead of his rivals with two races to and could seal the title at the next meeting in Malilla, Sweden next week.

Zmarzlik pulled off a stunning display from the otherwise troublesome gate three in the final to claim victory ahead of Robert Lambert.

Leon Madsen, his closet challenger in the championship, finished third on the night.

More to follow.

