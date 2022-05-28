Bartosz Zmarzlik was yet again the fastest man, setting a time of 14.870 to put him on top for the Czech Speedway Grand Prix, held in Prague.

This continues his winning streak of being on top of every qualifying session so far this year.

Setting his time in his first run, no one was able to catch up to him as the track seemed to be getting slower.

Max Fricke was the only other rider to get his fastest lap in the 14s, with a 14.999, leaving him the second fastest man. He continues on his high after winning in Poland two weeks ago. He’s becoming one of the riders to watch in this championship.

Robert Lambert just beat Leon Madsen to third with a time of 15.017. Madsen had to settle with fourth by just one-hundredth of a second.

Fifth to 12th on the track were split by one-tenth of a second, showing how tight it is in this midfield.

A few riders decided not to go out for their third and final laps, happy with their laps, especially when the track conditions weren’t helping with lap times.

In the gate selection, Zmarzlik picked start number five, to no surprise. Fricke went with 13, giving him two inside heats.

Qualifying and draw results

1 – Bartosz Zmarzlik (Poland) - 5

2 – Max Fricke (Australia) - 13

3 – Robert Lambert (United Kingdom) - 9

4 – Leon Madsen (Denmark) – 12

5 – Dan Bewley (United Kingdom) - 1

6 – Martin Vaculík (Slovakia) – 14

7 – Paweł Przedpełski (Poland) - 2

8 – Fredrik Lindgren (Sweden) - 10

9 – Tai Woffinden (United Kingdom) - 8

10 – Mikkel Michelsen (Denmark) - 4

11 – Jan Kvech (Czech Republic) - 6

12 – Patryk Dudek (Poland) - 15

13 – Maciej Janowski (Poland) - 7

14 – Anders Thomsen (Denmark) - 16

15 – Jack Holder (Australia) - 11

16 - Jason Doyle (Australia) - 3

