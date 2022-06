Speedway

Bartosz Zmarzlik tops timing sheets in qualifying for the Speedway Grand Prix in Teterow

Championship leader Bartosz Zmarzlik showed he is ready to win in Teterow again, as he topped the timing sheets in qualifying for Saturday's Speedway Grand Prix. The brilliant Pole won the race in 2019, the last time a Speedway GP race was held at the Bergring Arena, and he stopped the clock in a time of 14.399 seconds.

00:01:50, 11 minutes ago