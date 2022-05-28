Celina Liebmann has described her history-making performance at the Speedway Grand Prix 2 meeting in Prague as a career highlight.

Liebmann became the first female rider to appear at an FIM Speedway Grand Prix series after being handed a wildcard for the SGP2 event in Prague.

Ad

The German managed to pick up four race points on the night and three Championship points as she took part in the heats.

Speedway GP 'A lot of passing later on' - Anders Thomsen takes track walk ahead of Speedway GP, Prague 3 HOURS AGO

Speaking afterwards, the 20-year-old expressed her delight at getting on the scoreboard at the Marketa Stadium.

“I am really happy to be here," she said. "It is a really historic moment for me and the highlight of my year.

“I am happy about my four race points and that was my goal – to score points today.

"I got it – I got four. It was a big pleasure to be here."

The race was on by 19-year-old Polish racer Mateusz Cierniak who managed to overtake Francis Gusts in a dramatic final.

Czech home favourite Petr Chlupac made up the podium with a third place finish.

- - -

The 2022 Speedway Grand Prix will be available live and ad-free on discovery+ with live race action also on Eurosport 2.

Speedway GP 'The man to catch once again' - Zmarzlik clocks up quickest qualifying lap for Prague SGP 4 HOURS AGO