Speedway

Dan Bewley continues great run of form with fastest qualifying time for Speedway Grand Prix in Vojens

Dan Bewley has followed up his back-to-back Speedway Grand Prix wins in Cardiff and Wroclaw by setting the fastest time in Qualifying for the race in Vojens. The 2022 Speedway Grand Prix will be available live and ad-free on discovery+.

00:00:59, an hour ago