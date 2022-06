Speedway

‘Dramatic incident’ - Jason Doyle picks up too much grip down the back straight and crashes into theair fence at Teterow

Jason Doyle fell victim to the tricky conditions at the Speedway GP in Teterow, as he was thrown into the air fence in Heat 13. The 2022 Speedway Grand Prix will be available live and ad-free on discovery+ with live race action also on Eurosport 2.

00:02:30, an hour ago