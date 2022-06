Speedway

'Everybody is going to be fast' - Track walk with Max Fricke ahead of Speedway GP, Gorzow

Max Fricke assesses the track at the Edward Jancarz Stadium in Gorzow ahead of the latest round of FIM Speedway Grand Prix action. The 2022 Speedway Grand Prix is available live and ad-free on discovery+

00:01:53, 12 minutes ago