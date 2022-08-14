Poland’s Mateusz Cierniak secured victory in the second round of the 2022 FIM Speedway Grand Prix 2 at the Millennium Stadium, Cardiff on Sunday.

The meeting was called at the conclusion of heat 20 due to track safety concerns following several crashes, with Cierniak top of the lot with 12 points.

It’s a second consecutive Grand Prix 2 victory for Cierniak, who also won the first round in Prague back in May with a stunning display.

Denmark’s Kevin Juhl Pedersen was second, also on 12 points, but Cierniak emerged victorious thanks to his four race wins. Pedersen’s compatriot Benjamin Basso was in third with 11 points.

It was a dramatic and memorable day for Cierniak, who fell after his bike lifted off at the start line and he was excluded from the rerun in the 20th heat. The red lights were back on again when action restarted following a coming together between Jan Kvech and Basso, with the former excluded from the rerun and the latter ultimately taking the win.

Following a brief discussion between race directors and other officials, the decision was taken to call the race off early.

Rene Schafer, the race director, said: “The jury had a short meeting and we have decided, on the reasons of safety for all the riders, to stop the meeting and take the result.

“After heat 20, I think everyone could see that it was quite tough conditions for all the junior U21 riders. I think they made a good job to go to heat 20, and we want to make it as safe as possible so we decided to stop after heat 20 and take the result now.”

Cierniak greeted the decision with a huge smile, and speaking afterwards, he commented: “Today is a very hard competition. Track is good, but I don't know what happened after the start.

"But I'm so happy. Now I have tomorrow the Polish championship and I'll sleep good after this very hard week."

It was a tough day but an invaluable learning experience for local rider Drew Kemp, who had the crowd firmly behind him all afternoon. His five points meant he finished 12th in the 16-strong field.

