Discovery+ will provide live, ad-free coverage of every race as well as interactive services. Race action will also be live on Eurosport 2, with highlights and reaction on the Eurosport website.
‘There are going to be some ruts’ - Lambert’s track walk for the Speedway GP at Teterow
RACE FORMAT
- Each round will feature 16 riders racing against each other in 20 heats, every heat consisting of four riders completing four laps of the track.
- The winning rider in each heat will be awarded four points, two points for second, one for third and zero for fourth.
- The eight riders with the most points at the end of the heats stage then move on to two semi-finals, with the top two from each of these semis then facing off in the final.
Zmarzlik tops timing sheets in qualifying for the Speedway Grand Prix in Teterow
Zmarzlik tops tight qualifying session at Teterow
