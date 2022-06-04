Patryk Dudek took victory in the Teterow Speedway Grand Prix, as Bartosz Zmarzlik extended his lead in the World Championship with a second-placed finish.

Dudek was the outstanding rider all evening, the only one to truly handle the tough conditions, and he powered clear from gate one to take the win in the final.

Zmarzlik never looked comfortable, but took second and with his leading rivals struggling, he extended his championship lead.

Dan Bewley and Tai Woffinden impressed in reaching the semi-finals, but were unable to make the final - with eyebrows raised by the gates they chose.

Maciej Janowski came into race four of the season in second place in the standings, but he never looked comfortable in the conditions and failed to make the semi-finals.

More to follow...

