12:07 Zmarzlik storms on up

Bartosz Zmarlik, Max Fricke and Maciej Janowski are out for some Quali action. The track is getting faster and the man that's been on top in all three qualifying's goes top again with a 14.663 from Zmarzlik. Close time's from this group with Fricke being the slowest on 14.700.

12:04 Holder goes faster

Pawel Przedpelski, Kai Huckenbeck and Jack Holder are now setting their first laps. Holder goes faster with a 14.688. Huckenbeck was close with a 14.697.

12:00 First riders are getting ready

Robert Lambert, Tai Woffinden and Martin Vaculik are the first three out. The benchmark for everyone else to reach is 14.783, set by Vaculik, last weeks victor in Prague.

Zmarzlik King of Quali

So far, Bartosz Zmarzlik has been on top of every qualifying session. Can he make it four out of four in Germany?

Hello and Welcome

Welcome to the fourth round of the FIM Speedway Grand Prix. This time around, we are at the Bergring Arena in Teterow. The weekend's Wild Card is home grown talent Kai Huckenbeck.

How qualifying works

Qualifying takes place on the same day as the race and allows the rider to secure first choice of starting number.

Every rider will start from each of the four gates at least once, but will start from one gate twice. Qualifying practice provides the opportunity to ensure they have the right starting positions at the right time.

Riders take to the track in groups of three, trying to clock the fastest laps in three blocks of two minutes. The rider who records the fastest lap is rewarded with first choice of starting number for the event. Second place chooses next and this continues right down to 16th place selecting last.

