Speedway

'Finish with a great ride!' - Jakub Miskowiak signs off in style with win

Watcht he finish to the Speedway GP 2 race on Friday night in Poland as Jakub MIskowiak signed off in style with an impressive win. The 2022 Speedway Grand Prix will be available live and ad-free on discovery+ with live race action also on Eurosport 2.

00:01:54, 40 minutes ago