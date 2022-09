Speedway

'Getting better' - Anders Thomsen discusses leg break that ended his SGP season

Anders Thomsen said his leg is 'getting better' and he recovers from a break that ruled him out of the rest of the 2022 FIM Speedway Grand Prix season. The 2022 Speedway Grand Prix will be available live and ad-free on discovery+ with live race action also on Eurosport 2.

00:00:52, 8 minutes ago