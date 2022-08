Speedway

'Good memories' - Walking the track with Denmark's Leon Madsen ahead of Speedway Grand Prix in Cardiff

Denmark's Leon Madsen discusses his past experiences he has had as he walks the track ahead of the FIM Speedway Grand Prix in Cardiff. The 2022 Speedway Grand Prix will be available live and ad-free on discovery+ with live race action also on Eurosport 2.

00:01:48, an hour ago