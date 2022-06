Speedway

‘He deserves this’ - Patryk Dudek powers to victory from Bartosz Zmarzlik at Speedway Grand Prix in Teterow

Patryk Dudek was the star of the evening in Teterow and he followed up his performance in the heats by storming to victory from championship leader Bartosz Zmarzlik in the final. The 2022 Speedway Grand Prix will be available live and ad-free on discovery+ with live race action also on Eurosport 2.

00:03:57, an hour ago