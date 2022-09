Speedway

'He's blown it' - Nightmare for Dan Bewley to get disqualified from Heat 20 of Speedway Grand Prix Denmark

Dan Bewley was disqualified from Heat 20 of the Speedway Grand Prix of Denmark after moving too quickly on the start line to touch the tapes. Watch the 2022 Speedway Grand Prix live and ad-free on discovery+ with live race action also on Eurosport 2.

