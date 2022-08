Speedway

'Here we go!' - Holder posts fastest qualifying time for Cardiff SGP

Australian Jack Holder posted the fastest lap in qualifying to secure himself the pick of the gates for the FIM Speedway Grand Prix of Great Britain in Cardiff. Holder's quickest lap was 12.809 seconds. Britain's Dan Bewley was second and Pawal Przedpelski was third.

