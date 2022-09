Speedway

‘I am fully focused on today’ – Bartosz Zmarzlik not thinking about the title

Bartosz Zmarzlik says he is simply “fully focused” on doing his best at the Speedway GP of Sweden, despite the possibility of him wrapping up the title on Saturday. Zmarzlik just needs to outscore Leon Madsen in Malilli to become a three-time world champion. Stream the 2022 Speedway Grand Prix season live and ad-free on discovery+ with live race action also on Eurosport 2.

00:01:09, an hour ago