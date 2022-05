Speedway

'I can't wait' - Anders Thomsen excited for Grand Prix in Poland

Dane Anders Thomsen was thrilled at the prospect of racing in front of 50,000 fans in Warsaw in this year's second Speedway Grand Prix race of the season. The 2022 Speedway Grand Prix will be available live and ad-free on discovery+ with live race action also on Eurosport 2.

00:01:14, an hour ago