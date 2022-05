Speedway

'I'm getting better day by day' - Leon Madsen looking forward to SGP in Warsaw

Leon Madsen was bullish about his chances for the latest Speedway Grand Prix race of the season in Warsaw, Poland after placing second in qualifying having led earlier. The 2022 Speedway Grand Prix will be available live and ad-free on discovery+ with live race action also on Eurosport 2.

