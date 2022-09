Speedway

‘I need to see what my friends think!’ – Bartosz Zmarzlik reacts to victory and becoming world champion

Bartosz Zmarzlik became a three-time world champion in style with victory at the Speedway Grand Prix of Sweden. Stream the 2022 Speedway Grand Prix season live and ad-free on discovery+ with live race action also on Eurosport 2.

00:02:17, an hour ago