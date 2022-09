Speedway

'I need to switch off' - Tai Woffinden reveals he needs break after season

Tai Woffinden has revealed he is looking forward to travelling back to Australia after the 2022 Speedway season to spend time with his family. Woffinden hasn't quite been able to hit his best form this year and is battling to secure a spot to ride in next year's championship.

00:02:59, an hour ago