Maciej Janowski has set his sights on a first Speedway Grand Prix title, and told Eurosport a relaxed mindset could get him over the line.

The 30-year-old has been competing in the top bracket of the sport for over a decade, and is once again among the favourites for glory in 2022.

He took fifth place in 2021, behind Artem Laguta, and started the 2022 campaign with a second place (behind Bartosz Zmarzlik) in the curtain raiser in Gorican on April 30.

The season moves to Warsaw on May 14, and Janowski will be keen to make a positive impression in front of his home fans.

"Before every season I look at what I can do to be the best,” Janowski said. “My goals are like most of those riders, to be a world champion.

"I understand the journey and the things you need to learn to get that title. I will do whatever I can to win that title for sure.”

After a number of near misses, he has finished fourth in the standings on three occasions. Janowski is planning to be a little less focused in a bid to boost his title hopes.

“I think I need to relax more, maybe,” Janowski said. ”It sounds funny, but maybe sometimes I try to focus too much.

"But you know, we will see because if I had the answers about what to do I would try to be better every year. If I know the problem, I would change that immediately.

"Like I said, this is part of the journey we are going through. So I try to be better every year."

- - -

