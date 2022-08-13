Adam Ellis was forced to withdraw from the FIM Speedway Grand Prix in Cardiff after crashing into the barriers for the second day in a row.

The British wild card saw his bike land on top of him in qualifying on Friday and injured his collarbone in the process.

It was another unsuccessful day on the track in heat 2 on Saturday for Ellis, who appeared to aggravate his shoulder injury further after losing control of his bike and collided into the barriers.

Following the stoppage, Ellis decided to withdraw from the competition.

“I thought it [collarbone] would be OK,” he said afterwards.

“It felt good all day and unfortunately I wasn’t quite able to ride the bike comfortably and it led to another crash. I think we’re going to knock it on the head.

“It was frustrating. A silly mistake yesterday and it’s not good. The end of the collarbone has popped up and it’s been uncomfortable. I haven’t got a lot of strength but it didn’t help.

"I didn’t feel comfortable on the bike and it’s a shame I couldn’t do a couple of laps today. I would’ve probably known it wasn’t going to be good.

“There’s no reason why I should go on when I can’t ride properly.”

Ellis’ withdrawal meant there were just three riders for the re-run.

Leon Madsen charged ahead initially, but Jack Holder slipped by and claimed his first win of the night. Robert Lambert had to settle with third and one point.

Seven-time world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan is in attendance at the Speedway Grand Prix in Cardiff which is live on discovery+ and Eurosport 2.

