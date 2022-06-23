Round five of the Speedway Grand Prix heads back to Poland and the Edward Jancarz stadium in Gorzow, where Martin Vaculik is looking for his second win on the season on his ‘favourite’ track.

The Slovak rider topped the podium in Prague in round three and is gunning for more glory after a slow start to the season.

Gorzow holds some great memories for Vaculik, who won his first ever SGP race on the track in his debut meeting back in 2012.

Ahead of round five, Vaculik, who also races at the venue for Stal Gorzów Wielkopolski in the Ekstraliga, spoke exclusively to Eurosport about his fondness for the track and his 2022 SGP season to date.

“Gorzow is my home track in the Polish League,” ha said. “And I know the track very well. I'm looking forward for the meeting.

“It's a very good racing track. It's nice and smooth. I also know will be a very big crowd there. So just looking forward, it will be a big show for everybody.

“This is one of my favourite tracks in the series so yeah, I really like Gorzow.”

The 32-year-old started didn't have the best of starts to the season, finishing 10th and 15th in Gorican and Warsaw respectively, picking up a total of just nine championship points, before storming to victory in Prague.

Vaculik admits he struggled at the beginning of the campaign but believes his issues have been rectified, allowing him to remain positive for the rest of the season.

“The beginning of the season was not the best beginning of the season I could wish for,” he confessed. “I had a little bit of trouble with my equipment for the first couple of meetings but later with my team we fixed it and slowly we started to be fast again as showed within the Prague Grand Prix and later also a couple of good meetings in the Polish League.

“So yeah, I feel very good and so far. I'm pretty happy with how we how fixed the trouble from the beginning of the season. And now I think we are on a good flow for the rest of the season.”

It was technical problems you know, some issues with engines and we had no speed really at the beginning of the season. We were struggling big time with the setup and so on. Then we changed engines and it started to be good again.”

Following his success in Prague, Vaculik was brought back down to earth with an 11th place finish in Teterow where the tough Bergring track caused issues for a number of riders on the night.

Sitting seventh overall in the current standings, the former European champion knows what he needs to climb the table and has his sights set on improving his position in the coming races.

“Of course I'm looking for more victories this season because I very want to fight for a medal this year.

"I'm very sorry for first two rounds where we could have collected more points but with speedway this happens sometimes. Also it wasn’t the best day in Teterow because the track was very “special”. I can say I really was focused more on the fight with the bike than with the guys on track so it was definitely not my best day.

“But yeah, we’re just moving forward and just looking forward for the rest of the season. And of course I'm looking for more podium places.

Just [need to be] consistent and try to make some more finals and as I said before try to win couple of more meetings.

“The season is long, still meetings in front of us so everything is still open, so just keep focused. The points system is built to get the biggest points in the final so this is the main key thing - to score the biggest points so try and always be in the final. That’s the simple plan.”

