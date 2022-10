Speedway

‘I’ve found some real consistency’ – Robert Lambert on meeting his 2022 Speedway GP targets

Britain’s Robert Lambert discusses his 2022 Speedway Grand Prix season as he looks to win a medal by finishing third in the championship. Lambert is currently fourth, three points behind Patryk Dudek going into the final round in Torun. Stream the 2022 Speedway Grand Prix season live and ad-free on discovery+ with live race action also on Eurosport 2.

00:03:11, an hour ago