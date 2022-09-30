Jakub Miskowiak won the FIM Speedway Final on Friday night in Torun, Poland.

Mateusz Cierniak, Mateusz Swidnicki, Miskowiak and Wiktor Lampart lined up in the final round in Torun, Poland.

Ad

Second was Lampart and third was Cierniak.

Speedway GP Lambert: Medal would be 'bonus' as Brit eyes top six at SGP final showdown YESTERDAY AT 05:49

A red light came out after Swidnicki fell on the second turn of the final lap, holding up the conclusion of the night's action.

Earlier on Friday, Ciernak became the SGP2 world champion after another prodigious performance that promises a bright future in the sport for the 19-year-old.

"Thank you everyone, I still don't believe it," he said. "I have a semi-final and I am junior world champion, so it's a very god night and very good all season for me.

"I'm still working on it and I want to win this."

It's a double for Poland after Bartosz Zmarzlik won the seniors event a fortnight ago.

- -

The 2022 Speedway Grand Prix will be available live and ad-free on discovery+ with live race action also on Eurosport 2.

Speedway GP 'After Teterow, everything seemed to work' - Dudek looks to continue fine form at SGP finale 28/09/2022 AT 11:32