Things didn’t quite go to plan during a chaotic Heat 9 of the first FIM 2022 Speedway Grand Prix race in Gorican, Croatia.

A relatively incident-free, but exciting evening of racing to that point saw Pawel Przedpelski, Maciej Janowski, Jason Doyle and Anders Thomsen initially lining up for the heat with Doyle, third in the overall classification at the time, looking to close in on the leaders.

However, the Australian former world champion was a little too eager at starter’s orders and moved before the tapes lifted, leading to his disqualification from the heat.

Dennis Fazekas was brought in as a replacement and the four riders looked set to go again but Przedpelski had an issue with his footwear.

Attending to the issue, he was not in position to start the race in time and was also disqualified.

This led to a second replacement in Nick Skorja being brought in and at the third time of asking, the heat finally got underway.

Janowski eventually rode to first place edging out Thomsen into second. Skorja finished third and Fazekas fourth.

