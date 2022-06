Speedway

‘Just doesn’t turn’ - Paweł Przedpełski loses grip going into the final corner and hits the deck at Teterow Speedway GP

Paweł Przedpełski started well in Heat 15, but as rivals came either side of him he failed to turn and hit the deck at the Speedway GP in Teterow. The 2022 Speedway Grand Prix will be available live and ad-free on discovery+ with live race action also on Eurosport 2.

00:02:12, an hour ago