Australian Max Fricke won a dramatic Speedway Grand Prix of Poland in Warsaw with a spectacular performance in a re-started final.

Fricke finished ahead of Denmark's Leon Madsen and Swedish veteran Fredrik Lindgren.

The race had to be restarted after Mikkel Michelsen was excluded having been deemed to have caused a collision with compatriot Madsen.

Fricke had started fantastically in the initial race and there questions over whether he could do that same second time around.

However, the 26-year-old showed no signs of feeling the pressure and cruised to victory ahead of his rivals.

More to follow...

