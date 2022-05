Speedway

'On the track, it's business' - Mikkel Michelsen on putting friendships aside ahead of SGP in Warsaw

Following qualification for the Warsaw leg of the 2022 Speedway Grand Prix, Mikkel Michelsen said all riders are rivals in the race despite team affiliations and national connections. You can watch all the action live on Eurosport 2 and discovery+.

00:02:05, an hour ago