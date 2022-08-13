Speedway

'One I'm never going to forget' - Dan Bewley ecstatic after winning Speedway Grand Prix Round 6 in Cardiff

Dan Bewley has become the sixth different winner in the 2022 FIM Speedway Grand Prix and he did it in style in front of a home crowd in Cardiff. He said afterwards: "This is awesome but there's still a long way to go in the season. I look forward to the next one, but this is one I'm never going to forget." Watch the 2022 Speedway Grand Prix live and ad-free on discovery+.

00:02:16, an hour ago