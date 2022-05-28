British rider Dan Bewley was involved in a bizarre incident when his bike split in half mid-race as he crashed out of Heat 13 of the Speedway Grand Prix in Prague.

Lining up with Martin Vaculik, Maciej Janowski and Leon Madsen for his fourth run of the evening, the 23-year-old struggled and looked set to finish last.

Things went from bad to worse on the penultimate lap as Bewley went down on the first corner.

Replays showed that the frame of his bike split in two, causing his unfortunate tumble.

"One of the bolts broke on the front of the bike" Bewley said afterwards.

"It was just one of those freak things but luckily we left in one piece and not injured so that's good."

Bewley required some treatment from the medics but was fine to continue racing without any issues once his bike was repaired.

The Brit was able to overcome the setback to reach the semi-final however, a third place finish meant he missed out on a place in the final.

