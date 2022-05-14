There was a dramatic crash in heat 6 of the Speedway Grand Prix in Warsaw, Poland when Patryk Dudek collided with Jack Holder as the two men took a corner.

Dudek appeared to lose control of his bike as his front wheel came up off the track and although Holder had the presence of mind to take some evasive action, a coming together was unavoidable.

Both men required treatment but were able to walk away from the incident.

The track itself appeared to be cutting up, with Polish rider Dudek hitting a rut in the dirt causing his bike to waver before the crash.

The incident led to a lengthy delay as officials sought to repair the damage in the track before the heat was re-run.

As the riders lined up again, Dudek was absent but Holder was able to return to starting line.

Max Fricke took maximum points at the second time of asking with Holder in second and Pawel Przedpelski in third.

Holder showed no ill-effects from the crash, claiming victory in his next heat of the evening.

Dudek also returned for his later heats in the evening, also taking a win in heat 17.

