Speedway

‘People said he shouldn’t be riding!’ – Anders Thomsen powers to SGP win in Gorzow

Anders Thomsen powered through difficult conditions to claim victory in round 5 of the 2022 FIM Speedway Grand Prix. The Dane finished ahead of Martin Vaculik and Bartosz Zmarzlik who extended his championship lead. The 2022 Speedway Grand Prix is available live and ad-free on discovery+ with live race action also on Eurosport 2.

00:04:03, 33 minutes ago