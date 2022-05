Speedway

Rider of the week: ‘Look at him go through the traffic!’ – Bartosz Zmarzlik stars at Croatian GP

Bartosz Zmarzlik claimed the first FIM Speedway Grand Prix win of the 2022 season at the FIM Croatian Speedway GP, held in Gorican. Re-live his best moments from the opening GP of the season as a new era of world-class speedway began in Croatia.

00:03:56, an hour ago