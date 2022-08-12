Ronnie O’Sullivan is set to appear as a special guest at the FIM Speedway Grand Prix of Great Britain in Cardiff.

The reigning world snooker champion will be at the Principality Stadium in the Welsh capital with discovery+ to watch round six of what has been a thrilling season of Speedway GP action so far.

Ahead of all the action, O’Sullivan will get involved with the pre-race track walk to observe how the riders inspect the surface before taking to their bikes.

The Rocket will then speak exclusively to three-time world champion and British speedway Superstar Tai Woffinden as the two discuss what it takes to be a great champion.

He will also join Discovery pundit and Speedway legend Tony Rickardsson to preview the evening’s race action.

Polish rider Bartosz Zmarlik currently heads the Speedway Grand Prix standings with an 18-point lead over his rivals but things could change in a flash and after the race, O’Sullivan will join discovery presenter Abi Stephens to look back on everything that goes down.

How can I watch Ronnie O’Sullivan at the Speedway Grand Prix in Cardiff?

Discovery+ will provide live, ad-free coverage as well as interactive services of round six of the Speedway Grand Prix from 1630BST.

Race action will also be live on Eurosport 2, with highlights and reaction via eurosport.co.uk.

When is O'Sullivan back in snooker action?

