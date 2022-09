Speedway

'Sensational move by him' - Bartosz Zmarzlik recovers to power his way into SGP final behind Patryk Dudek

Bartosz Zmarzlik was in fantastic form in semi-final 2 of the Speedway Grand Prix Denmark to reach the final in Vojens.

00:04:34, an hour ago