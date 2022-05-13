Championship leader Bartosz Zmarzlik put in a stellar performance to top qualification in Warsaw on Friday night, narrowly edging out Leon Madsen.

Unlike last time out in Gorican the lead in Warsaw kept on changing at regular intervals as riders watched each other take different paths and set-ups to get used to the track and made their own adjustments.

Madsen was one of those who initially had the lead but then lost it, only to get it back with a blistering 13.181, the first rider to go sub-13.2.

However in the final sessions Zmarzlik gave the home fans something to smile about as he put in a 13.107.

Tai Woffinden had a stronger qualifying after having a weekend to forget in Croatia. He finished in third, but as still just under two-tenths off of Zmarzlik's time.

In a night in Poland, Patryk Dudek made sure he shone in front of his home crowd. He kept himself high up the standings and finished the night in a promising fifth.

Rookie Dan Bewley had put himself top of the timings at one points, but had to settle for ninth in the end.

After a brief technical issue the draw for the starting lanes was concluded and unsurprisingly Zmarzlik used his pick to take position five whilst Madsen took 13 after a little hesitation. By contrast Woffinden took no time in selecting nine.

RESULTS AND STARTING POSITIONS

1 - Bartosz Zmarzlik (Poland) - 5

2 – Leon Madsen (Denmark) - 13

3 – Tai Woffinden (United Kingdom) - 9

4 – Martin Vaculík (Slovakia) - 1

5 – Patryk Dudek (Poland) - 10

6 – Max Fricke (Australia) - 14

7 – Paweł Przedpełski (Poland) - 2

8 – Maciej Janowski (Poland) - 12

9 – Dan Bewley (United Kingdom) - 8

10 – Jason Doyle (Australia) - 15

11 – Fredrik Lindgren (Sweden) - 7

12 – Mikkel Michelsen (Denmark) - 3

13 – Maksym Drabik (Poland) - 11

14 – Robert Lambert (United Kingdom) - 4

15 – Anders Thomsen (Denmark) - 16

16 - Jack Holder (Australia) - 6

