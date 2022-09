Speedway

Speedway GP 2022: ‘I haven’t been able to push myself the way I want’ – Fredrik Lindgren

Fredrik Lindgren has revealed he still is not able to train properly after having long covid which damaged his lungs. Lindgren is racing on home soil at the Speedway GP of Sweden in Malilli.

00:01:52, 2 hours ago