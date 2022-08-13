Premium Speedway FIM Speedway Grand Prix 16:30-21:00 Live

Four Brit Stars on Show

Tai Woffinden, Dan Bewley, Robert Lambert and Wildcard Adam Ellis will all take to the track tonight in the hope of being the victor in Cardiff and on home soil.

'HAS TO BE NOW' - LEON MADSEN SAYS HE MUST WIN IN CARDIFF TO CATCH BARTOSZ ZMARZLIK IN SPEEDWAY GP STANDINGS

Leon Madsen believes he must win in Cardiff on Saturday if he is to catch leader Bartosz Zmarzlik in the FIM Speedway Grand Prix standings.

An 18-point gap currently separates the reigning Cardiff champion and Zmarzlik in the table with only five meetings left of the season.

Hello and Welcome

Welcome to our live coverage of tonight's FIM Speedway Grand Prix in Cardiff. It's going to be a spectacle, with four Brits out on show.

Holder fastest in qualifying, Bewley second

Dan Holder was the quickest man on track in qualifying for the FIM Speedway Grand Prix in Cardiff.

The Australian’s time of a 12.809 proved difficult to beat but Britain’s Dan Bewley made sure he was breathing down his neck in second with a 12.810.

CHAMPIONSHIP AFTER FIVE ROUNDS

1. Bartosz Zmarzlik (Poland) 78

2. Leon Madsen (Denmark) 60

3. Martin Vaculik (Slovakia) 53

4. Maciej Janowski (Poland) 53

5. Fredrik Lindgren (Sweden) 51

6. Tai Woffinden (United Kingdom) 50

7. Anders Thomsen (Denmark) 49

8. Patryk Dudek (Poland) 49

9. Robert Lambert (United Kingdom) 47

10. Jason Doyle (Australia) 44

11. Dan Bewley (United Kingdom) 44

12. Mikkel Michelsen (Denmark) 42

13. Max Fricke (Australia) 33

14. Jack Holder (Australia) 32

15. Pawel Przedpelski (Poland) 19

16. Matej Zagar (Slovakia) 11

How to watch?

Discovery+ will provide live, ad-free coverage of every race as well as interactive services. Race action will also be live on Eurosport 2, with highlights and reaction on the Eurosport website.

RACE FORMAT

Each round will feature 16 riders racing against each other in 20 heats, every heat consisting of four riders completing four laps of the track.

The winning rider in each heat will be awarded four points, two points for second, one for third and zero for fourth.

The eight riders with the most points at the end of the heats stage then move on to two semi-finals, with the top two from each of these semis then facing off in the final.

