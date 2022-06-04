Speedway GP

Bartosz Zmarzlik topped qualifying in Teterow on Saturday , narrowly beating out Robert Lambert. Zmarzlik makes it four out of four, being the only man to top a qualifying session so far this season.

Leon Madsen had taken the lead early on before Great Britain’s Tai Woffinden went in front. However, Woffinden ended the session fifth fastest with Madsen down in seventh.

After that Zmarzlik started to get into the groove, exchanging the lead with Lambert and it was the Polish star who ended up on top with a time of 14.399.

That gave him his choice of gate for the main event and he selected group 13 up front, a change from his usual 5. Lambert snapped up 5 and the third-placed Maciej Janowski went with 4.

Elsewhere, Anders Thomsen had a disappointing afternoon, being the man who was bottom of the pack. He'll be hoping he can turn his fortune around in tonight's main event.

Last weekend's winner in Prague, Martin Vaculik, was the ninth fastest man and went with 12 during the draw.

Qualifying and Draw Result

1 – Bartosz Zmarzlik (Poland) – 13

2 – Robert Lambert (United Kingdom) - 5

3 – Maciej Janowski (Poland) - 4

4 – Dan Bewley (United Kingdom) - 14

5 – Tai Woffinden (United Kingdom) - 9

6 – Max Fricke (Australia) - 2

7 – Leon Madsen (Denmark) - 1

8 – Fredrik Lindgren (Sweden) - 8

9 – Martin Vaculík (Slovakia) - 12

10 – Patryk Dudek (Poland) - 11

11 – Kai Huckenbeck (Germany) - 10

12 – Jack Holder (Australia) - 6

13 – Jason Doyle (Australia) - 7

14 – Mikkel Michelsen (Denmark) - 15

15 – Paweł Przedpełski (Poland) - 16

16 - Anders Thomsen (Denmark) - 3

